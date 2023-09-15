Speakers focus on education during Proud Patriots of SML September meeting

During the September meeting of the Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake, guest speakers from The Family Foundation Action PAC and the Noah Webster Foundation spoke about the work each organization is doing.
Jessie Blakely, Director spoke for the Family Foundation of Virginia Action PAC and discussed putting forward legislation to protect the family unit and parental rights, and about providing training and resources for candidates running for the school board for the first time.
Melvin Adams, President of the Noah Webster Foundation, talked about their efforts to bring the education system back to its original mission of teaching “reading, writing and arithmetic”, while focusing on five areas: instruction (curriculum), parental involvement, government (limited), faith and morality and appropriations of funds.
Attendees also heard from candidates running for the School Board in Bedford and Franklin Counties – four from Bedford and five from Franklin County. Candidates discussed their viewpoints on the importance of returning to the basics of the “Three Rs – reading, writing and arithmetic.
The Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake states that it is an organization that seeks to energize, educate and empower the citizens of the area to work toward sensible and responsible government. It is actively in supporting Republican candidates.
For more information, visit proudpatriotsofsml.org.
