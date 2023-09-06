‘Trinity Treasures’ community yard sale attendance returns to pre-pandemic levels

Trinity Ecumenical Parish’s annual Trinity Treasures community yard sale was held on August 25-26, and despite the threat of rain, the event still brought out hundreds in search of low-cost, second-hand household goods, tools, gardening equipment, clothes and homemade items.
Geoff Orth, who serves as the director of sales for Trinity Treasures, said that attendance for the annual event continues to rebound since the pandemic, and that the upward trend continued in 2023.
Trinity Treasures is not a community yard sale in the traditional sense, meaning that vendors don’t rent booths and retain the proceeds. Instead, donated items are accepted weekly throughout the year, on Tuesdays. Orth said organizers go through the items and separate them into categories in preparation for the big weekend event.
Orth said that Trinity Treasures brings in an average of $50,000 - $60,000 annually, and that proceeds go to support Trinity Ecumenical Parish’s Benevolence Fund. “We help support an Afghan family and other refugees living in the local community,” he said. “We also support “Hearts for the Homeless.” Hearts for the Homeless is a charitable organization that clothes and feeds the chronic homeless, poor and those in need.
At the end of the second day of Trinity Treasures, all unsold household and related items are delivered to Goodwill, with all tools donated to Habitat for Humanity in Rocky Mount.
Those interested in donating household goods and other items for next year’s Trinity Treasures community yard sale may so by dropping off to Trinity Ecumenical Parish, located at 40 Lakemont Drive in Moneta. Donations are accepted on Tuesdays.
For more information, call 540.721.4330 or visit trinityecumenical.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.