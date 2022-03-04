John Timothy Stauffer, 81, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Onancock, VA. He was born in Allenton, PA, on February 8, 1940, to Dr. William Mover and Hazel Stauffer. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. He always brightened the day with his sense of humor and charm. He was described by a fellow resident of his assisted living facility as the “life of the party”.
Early in life he was an accomplished wrestler placing second and third in the State of Pennsylvania wrestling tournament. He also placed second and third in the collegiate NAIA tournament. After College he proudly served his country as a United States Marine obtaining rank of Captain. He was an accomplished businessman. He started his own business Great Lakes Grain Inc. in 1979 and retired in 1997.
Besides his family, his passion in life was flying. He obtained his private pilot’s license with the GI Bill and ended up amassing many flight ratings and over 6600 logged hours. He enjoyed travel, countless hours with his family and friends, camping with his wife in the boundry waters of Minnesota, bird watching, exploring with his young family in his VW camper across the north west, going to all of his sons’ high school wrestling matching, fixing margaritas at “Tim’s” bar, and sitting on his porch at Smith Mountain Lake enjoying the view.
Tim was predeceased by his loving wife Judy of 55 years. He is survived by his son, Thomas Stauffer and his wife, Cindy, and their daughter, Charlotte; son, Michael Stauffer and his wife, Diana, and their daughters, Ella and Lilly; and daughter, Suzanne Ojeda and her husband, Joe.
A memorial service will be held this summer at Smith Mountain Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association, www.cancer.org
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
