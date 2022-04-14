Jerry Alfred Ruhlen of Union Hall, Virginia, passed into God’s eternal care on April 4, 2022. With him at his bedside were his wife and two daughters.
Jerry was born in Allen County Ohio on June 30, 1935 to Margaret Klingler Ruhlen and George A. Ruhlen, the second oldest of 4 children. He graduated from Layfette-Jackson High School in 1953. He spent his career working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture which sent him and his family to Columbus, Ohio, Hyattsville, Maryland, Lexington, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C.
Jerry’s love of the outdoors was evident as you could frequently find him working in his garden, or helping neighbors on their farms. He was a very generous person, giving frequently of his time to help neighbors in need, singing with (The B#s) and sharing the bounty from his garden. Early on he found his passion for U.S. history when he became a Civil War reenactor, tour guide at the Bedford D-Day memorial, and occasional public speaker for other Civil War enthusiasts. Being a Buckeye, Jerry loved the Ohio State Marching band and the Cincinnati Reds. Other loves included woodworking, but his greatest love was his family.
Preceding him in death are his parents, older brother Franklin and son Chris. Survivors include his wife, Janice Weaver Ruhlen; daughters, Julie Ruhlen of Winchester, Virginia; Jennifer Ruhlen Bavisotto of Fairfax, Virginia; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his two sisters, Kathleen Ruhlen of Lima, Ohio, and Margene Reed formerly of Lima.
Details about a memorial service are incomplete. Donations in Jerry’s memory may be sent to the National D-Day Memorial located in Bedford, Virginia.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Creation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.
