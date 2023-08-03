Marilyn Miller Plymale, passed away Thursday, June 1, at Lynchburg General Hospital, following complications related to a fall. She was born May 7, 1936, in Silver Spring MD, but resided most of her adult life in Bedford County, the daughter of the late Francis F Miller and Grace V Miller. Marilyn is survived by her son, Douglas Raymond Plymale and his wife, Stephanie; three granddaughters, Emma Victoria, Maya Dominique, Lillian Grace. Douglas and his family are presently residing in Trier, Germany. She is also survived by her brother, Francis Miller and sister, Dorothy Farquhar. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Douglas Plymale and her sister Virginia Grace Thompson. Marilyn accompanied Ray in various assignments throughout Europe and Asia, as well as the United States and operated her own real estate brokerage at Smith Mountain Lake to culminate her career.
A memorial service will be held on August 13, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Staunton Baptist Church, 15267 Smith Mountain Lake Pkwy, Huddleston, VA. The family will receive family and friends following the memorial service with refreshments in the adjacent fellowship hall. A spreading of ashes will occur in a private setting.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
