Jonathan Philip de Tournillon, age 34, of Smith Mountain Lake passed away suddenly on Friday, April 14th, 2023, surrounded by his parents and family at Lewis Gale Hospital.
Jonathan was born on May 21st, 1988, in Hollywood, Florida. Jonathan will always be remembered for his love and compassion towards others, his passion towards all animals, especially his cat Shadow, his collection of Legos, boating, bonfires, music, and photography of nature. Jonathon loved to wear fun socks every day and loved making everyone laugh and know that they are loved. He was just like his grandpa, an eternal optimist and with a twinkle in his eye. Jonathan loves Jesus.
He would always say I love you, blow you kisses and say goodnight to family saying “Bring your snowshoes” which always put a smile on your face.
Jonathan is survived by his parents Mark and Shelley de Tournillon, his brothers Mark Jr. de Tournillon, Matthew de Tournillon, and his predeceased brother Patrick de Tournillon, Favorite Aunt Camille, Aunt Michelle, Uncle Philip, Uncle Doug Webb and family, Uncle Jeff Webb and family, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Services will be for the family, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers make donations toward: www.autism.org in Jonathan de Tournillon’s memory.
Online condolences may be made at: www.Oakeys.com
