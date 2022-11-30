Jean Pedigo Nelson passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Nelson, Jr., parents, Eugene B. Pedigo and Maye A. Pedigo, and brothers, Earl B. Pedigo, William T. Pedigo, and Robert D. Pedigo. Jean is survived by her children, William C. Nelson and Rebecca M. Nelson, grandchildren, Nicholas R. Nelson and partner KateLyn Snoots, Brittany M. Ocasio (Tony), Robert B. Hatcher and partner Rachel Guntner, and W. Alexander Nelson (Brittany) and great-grandchildren, Riley B. Ocasio, Ryan A. Ocasio, Jackson R. Nelson, Jameson L. Nelson, and Marlee A. Nelson.
Family and friends may gather at Jefferson Funeral Chapel on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 6:00PM-8:00PM. A service will take place the following day at Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church at 2:00PM. A private graveside service will take place at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to St Mark's Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association in Jean’s honor. Please view and sign the family guestbook at JeffersonFuneralChapel.com.
