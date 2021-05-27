Nancy Scearce Bell died May 17, 2021, at The Elks at Bedford Senior Living, at the age of 79. She was born February 21, 1942, to Ruth and Hugh Scearce. The family lived in High Point, North Carolina, where she attended High Point Central School, class of 1960. Nancy then went on to graduate from Saint Andrews Presbyterian College. She taught high school English in both Virginia and Georgia. She also served her country, attaining the rank of Captain in the United States Air Force.
She married her husband Gary on September 19, 1986. They enjoyed their lives living at Smith Mountain Lake, being active in the Blue Ridge Mountain Porsche Club, traveling the country, and time with all of their precious dogs.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Jerry Scearce; in-laws, Sylvia Burke, Cynthia Willson, Lawrence Bell; in addition to several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary; brothers, Ronnie and David Scearce; and sister-in-law, Rita Scearce.
A Veterans Service will be held for the family at a future date.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Elks at Bedford and Kindred Hospice for their care, and friend Jane Humphries for her special attention to Nancy and help to the family.
Donations may be made to Kindred Hospice — 5330 Peters Creek Road Suite D1, Roanoke, VA 24019 or Franklin County Humane Society 18401 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount VA 24151. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
