Joan Frances Showalter, 88, of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, passed away peacefully after living for nearly a year with severe injuries sustained in a fall on March 15, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Dove Showalter, and her mother, Lura Elizabeth Dixon Showalter. Surviving relatives are Melanie and Jeff Graffeo and their children, Carter, Colin, and Elle, and Shawn and Missy Carter.
Joan graduated from William & Mary (W&M) and earned her MBA at Columbia. An active and enthusiastic supporter of W&M, she served in many alumni posts at the Mason School of Business and as president of the Roanoke Chapter. In recognition of her years of service, Joan received the university’s highest honor, the Medallion.
The majority of Joan’s career was spent at CBS Television in New York, and she retired as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources in 1996. Joan retired to Smith Mountain Lake, where she enjoyed spending time with friends, researching investments, and traveling the world.
A brief service will be held at Trinity Ecumenical Parish at 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Graveside services will be private
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's Funeral Service - North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
