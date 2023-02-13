James Patrick Dibble “Seamus”, 58, of Remington, VA passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 at his home after a lengthy illness.
Jim was born on November 4, 1964 to the late James H. Dibble and Anne (Sickinger) Grimes in Cohoes, New York. Jim graduated with the class of 1982 from Cohoes High School. After graduation, Jim worked for several years in the Latham Price Chopper photo lab before moving to Virginia, where he worked several years in the travel industry until his disability prevented him from doing so. Jim loved to travel, and had several opportunities to see the world. Some of his favorite spots were Germany, Austria, Hawaii, Kuala Lampur, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, and the Mexican Riviera among others. Jim always had a soft spot for horses and dogs, especially Golden Retrievers. He would jump at the opportunity to go horseback riding in the Adirondacks as a kid with his mother and sisters. Jim’s greatest love was spending time with his family. He was a caring and protective son and brother, and doted on his nieces and nephew.
In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by his sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Spiteri (Bob), Shannon Oliveri (Robert), nieces Katherine Mullins, Megan Funk (Kyle), Madelyn Oliveri, his nephew, Andrew Oliveri and his great niece and nephews, Mia, Easton and Callen. Jim is also survived by his step-mother, Theresa Dibble, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at a later date in New York with a mass and burial to follow in Virginia. The family will announce details for friends and family when arrangements are complete.
Though we will miss him immensely, we are comforted knowing that Jim is now at peace.
Online condolences may be given atwww.moserfuneralhome.com
