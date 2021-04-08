Robert Arnold “Bob” Pfaff, Sr., 93, of Smith Mountain Lake, died Thursday, April 1, 2021. He was born in Johnstown, PA on October 19, 1927, a son of the late Georgia Sheldon Pfaff. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Jane Orr. After retirement, Bob and Marie enjoyed traveling through all 50 states and Canada. Bob was a devoted and loving husband to his wife of 60 years, Marie; Loving father to, Rob Pfaff and his wife, Mimi. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Resurrection Catholic Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
