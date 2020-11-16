Patricia Goddard Marlar (Age 95) Entered into her new life on November 7, 2020. Cherished Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. Born September 22, 1925, in New York City to the late Evelyn Brister Goddard and Samuel Dalton Goddard. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Harry; son Daniel, and sisters, Sybil Blood and Irene McMahon.
She is survived by son, John Marlar; daughter, Winifred Linscott (Warren); grandchildren, Elizabeth Konrad, Kevin Marlar (Lora), Thomas Marlar, Michael Rogers (Lindsey), Logan Marlar (Danielle), Michelle Lockey (Chris), Shannon Hammons (Matt), Warren Linscott, Jr. (Nikki); her sister, Winifred Goddard, SC, brother, Dennis Goddard (Joann); 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on November 13, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta, VA; the church she founded and where she served for many years as Pastoral Coordinator, with Monsignor Joseph Lehman presiding. Friends will be received beginning at 12:00 Noon. Masks are requested and social distancing will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Paralyzed Veterans of America (www.pva.org) or Lake Christian Ministries (www.lakechristianministries.org).
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, VA (540) 586-7360.
