Paul Francis Greier, 84, of Huddleston died suddenly on October 14, 2022. Born in Flushing, New York, he attended Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn. After spending summers working on his family’s farm in Obernburg, New York and graduating high school, Paul joined the Air Force where he was an electronics and radar specialist. Returning home to Flushing after his honorable discharge, he met his future wife, Patricia, while hanging out with his friends at a local candy store called The Saints. They married in 1959 and spent the next 7 years living in Okinawa, California, Las Vegas, and Florida. While traveling for Paul’s job with Republic Aviation, their beautiful children Peter and Kathleen were born. In 1967, he started working at the IBM Research Center while Paul and his family settled in Peekskill, New York. Here they expanded their family with the addition of their youngest child, Thomas.
In 1989, Paul and Pat moved to Carmel, New York where they built a log house and a barn so that they could have their horses on their own property, which was a desire they shared for a long time. They eventually moved to Huddleston, Virginia in 2004 after visiting the area on a family vacation and falling in love with Smith Mountain Lake.
A lifelong learner, Paul earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and master's in computer science, all while raising his family. During his time at IBM, he and Patricia spent a year in Las Cruces, New Mexico where Paul was a professor of mathematics at New Mexico State University. Both husband and wife were volunteer EMTs for many years with the Yorktown Heights Ambulance Corps in New York.
Music was a life-long love and passion for Paul. He was a self-taught guitar player, finding joy in performing old hymns, cowboy songs, and ballads. He sang with a voice like the Old Testament, taking inspiration from Hank Williams and Hank Snow. Paul loved to sing and play with his many musical family members. A family affair was not attended without guitar in hand. He enjoyed donning his cowboy boots and hat to perform for residents of local assisted living facilities in Virginia. He would spend many hours learning old obscure songs requested by the residents and would love to hear their stories of musical memories. Paul and Pat loved attending performances of local musicians, where Paul always had encouraging words for the many players that he admired. He especially loved participating in and attending the many Friday night jams at Ricky’s Bluegrass Connection.
Family was extremely important to Paul, and he never passed up his chance to hold his little grandchildren. He spent many summers at Smith Mountain Lake teaching his grandchildren to fish, waterski and ride horses. Family game night and ice cream were a regular part of time spent during their visits. Paul loved fishing, boating, sailing, dancing, and caring for their horses, dogs, and cats.
Preceded in death by his son, Peter and his brother-in-law, Carl, Paul is survived by his wife, Patricia, his children Kathleen (husband Gary) and Thomas (wife Sharon), siblings James (wife Rita), Bernadette, and Suzanne (husband Terrance). He is also survived by his grandchildren Miles (wife Kayla), Allen, Isaiah, Abigayle, Devon, Liam and Finian as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Paul leaves behind his beloved horses, Venado and Saca, and his best fur-buddies Nikki and Buddy, who will miss jumping into the back of Paul’s car for their daily ride.
Paul had a booming laugh that filled the room and the biggest smile. He was the hardest worker, never meeting a job that he couldn’t do or a machine that he couldn’t fix. Paul enjoyed many sunsets and sunrises with Patricia at their home on Smith Mountain Lake. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. As one of Paul’s good friends said, ‘he was a fine man’.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s name can be made to the Bedford Humane Society in Virginia.
A celebration of remembrance will take place at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford, Virginia at 11am on Wednesday, October 19th. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory in Bedford is assisting the family.
