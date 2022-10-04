Charles McCarley “Mack” Shortridge, MD, of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was encircled with love and encouragement from family and friends.
Mack was born on January 31, 1933, to Emily McCarley Shortridge and Reverend Roy Lee Shortridge. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laura Ruth Shortridge; brother, Roy Lee Shortridge Jr.; and sister, Martha Jean Moore.
Left to remember him are his wife, Susan Campbell Shortridge; daughters, Lisa McCarley Shortridge, and Amy Shortridge Nolan and husband, Patrick Nolan; grandsons, Joachim Montagu Jacobs, Parker McCarley Nolan, and Spencer Lee Nolan; and many cherished nieces and nephews especially Doug “Butch” Shortridge, Tony Shortridge, Mark Campbell, Bill and Charles Logan.
Mack grew up in Abingdon, Va. He enjoyed his youth delivering papers, and playing sports including basketball, football, baseball, and lifeguarding at Hungry Mother State Park. He attended Emory and Henry College where he would hitchhike the 15 miles to and from school every day. During his time there, he enjoyed History, English literature, and his participation in the all-male chorus, The Collegians. Upon graduation in 1953, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Heidelberg, Germany. He returned to the U.S. and was able to continue his education through the use of the GI Bill. He completed requirements in chemistry and biology that ultimately allowed entry into the University of Virginia School of Medicine Class of 1960.
Mack met a fiery nursing student during his time in medical school at UVA. They would date and eventually marry in 1961.
Mack completed his medical school internship requirements at the University of Pennsylvania. He and his new wife moved to Clintwood, Va., where he entered family practice with the United Mine Workers Clinic. He treated patients in both Shinnston, W.Va., and Clintwood, Va. In 1964, He began his residency of Ophthalmology at the University of Virginia. In 1967 he and his family moved to Roanoke, Va. Mack joined Gill Memorial Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic in Roanoke, Va. He helped establish what would later become Vistar Eye Center. Mack and his family settled into this area, where he treated patients and grew with his family for the next 35 years.
Mack retired to his home at Smith Mountain Lake in 1998. He enjoyed numerous hobbies including golf, reading, bird watching, dinner parties, being with friends, driving his UVA golf cart, their dog, Telula Jane, and eating ice cream. Mack made for and shared a big, full life with all his friends, family, and patients.
“And miles to go before I sleep,”
“And miles to go before I sleep”
Heartfelt appreciation is given to the Home Companion Nursing Care and Shannon Wilhelmn; Good Samaritan Hospice, including Stephanie Poindexter, Lorri, and Brittany; Scruggs EMT Department; and longtime friends and helpers, Ray Hall and Tommy Nelson.
At Dr. Mack Shortridge’s request, there will be no formal services. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of His Life at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The celebration will be held at 130 Freeboard Drive in Moneta, Va.
Contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018, (540) 776-0198 or Emory and Henry College, P.O. Box 947, Emory, VA 24327, (276) 944-4121. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Oakeys.com.
Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service – Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100.
