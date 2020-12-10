Mary F. Baugher, 82, former long-time resident of Smith Mountain Lake, Year Round Shores, Huddleston, VA, died peacefully December 2, 2020, in Martinsville, VA after a brief illness.
Born March 29, 1938, in Clearville, PA, she was one of three children born to the late Ray Fisher and Sarah Edith Fisher. Mrs. Baugher was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James F. Baugher. She is survived by her sister, Ida McKinley of Provo UT, her three children, Jolynn Thagard of Stafford VA, Jean Cotner of Martinsville, VA, and James Baugher of Bristow VA, and six grandchildren. A seventh grandchild preceded her in death in 1996, along with her brother, Max Fisher of Clearville, PA in March 2020.
A graduate of Everett High School and West Chester University, Mrs. Baugher taught Physical Education at Donegal High School prior to marrying Dr. Baugher and moving to Milton, PA with him in 1962. Later, after starting their family, she returned to teaching as a Reading Specialist and eventually earned her Master’s Degree from Bloomsburg University. After retiring from teaching in 1993, the Baughers relocated to Smith Mountain Lake. Mrs. Baugher enjoyed lakeside living with her husband where she continued her love of animals, reading, crocheting, and politics while making new, close friendships. She also regularly played Bingo and was active in Staunton Baptist Church and the local community association. Following Dr. Baugher’s death in 2015, Mrs. Baugher relocated to King’s Grant Retirement Community, Martinsville VA in June 2019, where she resided until her death.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
