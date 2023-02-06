Margaret Hayes “Marge” Hartkern, 83, of Hardy, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab. She was born on September 17, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY. A daughter of the late Thomas and Nora Hayes. In addition to her parents Marge was preceded in death by her siblings, John Hayes, Thomas Hayes, and Mary Hayes Dalton.
Marge had many struggles in her life, but she was always a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In previous years she enjoyed sewing, crafts especially ceramics, watching Hallmark movies, and spending time with her family and friends. She was loved so much and will be missed by all who knew her.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband, August J. “Bud” Hartkern; three children, Joan Stasio and her husband, Marc, Noreen Hartkern and her partner, Kim Krienitz and Dave Hartkern and his partner Mary Lynn Becza; five grandchildren, Camryn Hartkern, Joe Stasio and his wife, Erica, Nora Stasio Sullivan and her husband, Mike, Anna Stasio and Marc Stasio and his wife, Alyssa; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth “Libby” Stasio and Danny Stasio. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A funeral mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. Burial will follow the Mass in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass starting at 10am also following the burial in the Morrow Hall. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Margaret’s memory please consider the Macular Degeneration Foundation or Charity of Choice. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake is assisting the family.
