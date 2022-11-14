Patricia Ann Kourcklas, at 80 years of age, peacefully passed on to Heaven on Friday, 15 July 2022.
Patricia was born on 20 July 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio to Victor Vincent and Victoria Svets. She was their only child- most likely because she was so incredibly special.
Patricia married George Anthony Kourcklas on 15 May 1962 and they welcomed their first-born daughter, Lisa, in Spring of 1963. As only moms would know, Lisa wanted and wished for a sister and a few years later, Heather Ann arrived in Summer of 1968. Patricia was a devoted Mom and was always the “heart in the home”.
Patricia worked reservations at United Airlines for over 30 years and orchestrated all the memorable family vacations. The most favorite and loved destination was Sanibel Island. She often referred to Sanibel as “Sensible Island” and this special island has become ingrained in the hearts of her family.
Patricia actively participated and volunteered at her daughters’ schools while they were growing up. Considered a leader, Patricia became PTA President and sat on the Skating Advisory Board at the local Skating Rink. Patricia loved to ice skate, celebrate the holidays with family and friends, practice yoga, shop with her girls, cook, bake, entertain at her home and travel with her family.
After Patricia’s retirement from United Airlines, she spent her time working and volunteering at her grandchildren’s schools. She loved going to plays and on “girl’s weekends” with her daughters and granddaughter, keeping family traditions alive and doing what she did best, being a mom and a grandmother (“Gar”) to Zachary, Hannah, and Ryan.
A devoted Catholic, Patricia was a beautiful, generous, kind, compassionate, helpful, and loving woman. She will be missed by so many, especially by her daughters. Surviving are her daughters, Lisa (Eric) Moholt and Heather Kourcklas (Chuck Olsick); grandchildren Zachary Andrew, Hannah Marie, and Ryan Peter Vincent; Aunt Constance; Goddaughter, Brenda and former husband, George.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Resurrection Church in Moneta, Virginia followed by a burial service at the Resurrection Church Cemetery. Arrangements by LOTZ FUNERAL HOME.
Online condolences may be made atwww.lotzfuneralhome.com
