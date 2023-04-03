Sarah Bruce Cahill, age 77 of Penhook, died Friday, March 31, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Born August 27, 1945 in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of the late Taylor M. Bruce and Sarah C. Bruce of Danville, VA. Sarah lived most of her life in Danville before moving to Smith Mountain Lake, VA. She was a charter member of Christ Community Church of VA, serving on numerous committees. She was a life-time member of the VA Federation of Garden Clubs having served in all offices of the Lady Astor Garden Club of Danville, VA. She was a past member of the Jr. Wednesday Club and the Wednesday Club. Sarah was an avid tennis player for over 25 years and later a golfer, playing in Danville and then at the Waters Edge Country Club. She was instrumental in starting the first ladies Sea-Doo group on Smith Mountain Lake.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert (Bob) Cahill of the residence; two brothers, Taylor M. Bruce, Jr. and wife Dottie of Greenville, SC and John T. Bruce of Lynchburg, VA; two sons, John D. Tennant and wife Fran of Davidson, NC and W. Michael Tennant and wife Annette of Vero Beach, FL; two stepsons, Robert Y. Cahill, Jr. of Broadnax, VA and William L. Cahill and wife Christie of Dry Fork, VA; six grandchildren, Ashley Tennant Hovanec and husband Francis of Charlotte, NC, J. Nicholas Tennant of Davidson, NC, Tayler A. Tennant of Orlando, FL, Loren Cahill and husband Brad of Pelham, NC, Devin S. Cahill and wife Layne of Danville, VA, James R. Cahill and wife Michelle of Danville, VA; and six great-grandchildren, Xander Maurakis, Arianna Cahill, Gwendolyn Goad, Liam Cahill, Porter Cahill and Sydney Cahill.
She was predeceased by her father, Taylor Motley Bruce, Sr.; and her mother, Sarah Carter Bruce; and two great-grandsons, William Holden Cahill and Finley Shawn Cahill.
A service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church in Penhook with Pastor Derek Layman officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Christ Community Church, P. 0. Box 100, Penhook, VA 24137. Her family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
