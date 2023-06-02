David Lee Stone, 80, Bedford passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Runk & Pratt at Liberty Ridge. Born on September 07, 1942, in East Liverpool, OH. A son of the late James Frank Stone and Martha Allison Stone. In addition to his parents David was preceded in death by his sister, Sally Baker and a grandson, Preston David Stone.
David was a member of Patmos United Methodist Church in Huddleston. He proudly served his county in the United States Navy. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially watching his grandchildren play basketball. David enjoyed his time in the outdoors while boating around Smith Mountain Lake, gardening, and riding around on his tractor. His hobbies consisted of wood working, electrical and working on almost anything. A great cook and a family man who will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Kellam Stone; two sons, Shawn David Stone (Lori Johnson) and John Preston Stone (Alicia Sievert); four grandchildren, Emma, Andrew, Charlie, and Sully; two siblings, Suzy Peters (Pat) and Saul Stone (Patti). Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and so many friends.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Davids’s memory please consider the American Cancer Society.
A memorial service and celebration of David’s life was conducted at 2:00pm on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
