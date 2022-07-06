Kenneth James Webber

Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.