Carl Edward Doyle, Jr., 86, formerly of Hardy, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Royal Care in Staunton.
Mr. Doyle was born on August 20, 1934, in Augusta County, Virginia, the son of the late Carl Edward Doyle, Sr. and Henrietta Doyle.
Carl retired as a truck driver with Smith’s Transfer. He enjoyed fishing and boating on Smith Mountain Lake.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty White (Andy); half-brothers, Kenneth and Roger Doyle; and step-mother, Miriam Palmer.
He is survived by his children, Janie Hoover (Sherwood), Donald Doyle (Bobbie Sue), Sandy Burkholder (Philip), Carla Floyd, and Donna O’Byrne (Joey); a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his ex-wife, Dorothy Doyle.
A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, in Waynesboro, Virginia.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
