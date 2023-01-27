William Albert Kern, Jr., MD, of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, died on January 20, 2023, aged 91, with his family at his bedside, in Lynchburg General Hospital, Lynchburg, Virginia, shortly after a stroke.
Bill was born on March 24, 1931, in Buffalo, NY, the only child of William A. Kern, Sr. and Elin Ohlson Kern. He grew up in Rochester, NY, and graduated from Irondequoit High School and Colgate University, and then attended the University of Rochester School of Medicine, where he met his future wife, Kathryn (Kate) Eustance, a fellow medical student. They married in 1955, graduated in 1956, and began their post-graduate medical training in Minneapolis, MN, where their first child, Jenny, was born. The family then moved to Fairfax, VA, where Bill served as a captain in the US army, and worked as a medical officer at Fort Myer, and where daughter Emily was born. The next move was to Syracuse, NY, where Bill finished his residency in Internal Medicine, and son John arrived. In 1962, the family moved to Greece, NY, a suburb of Rochester, where they lived for 34 years. Bill established a solo Internal Medicine practice, and worked out of his home office for thirty years, and was a talented and caring physician.
Bill retired from private practice in 1992, and in 1995 he began working as a locum tenens physician. He worked until age 84, taking assignments in New York, Virginia, and many for the Indian Health Service Hospital in Pine Ridge, SD and Sisseton, SD.
Bill and Kate moved to Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia from Rochester in 1996. In between Bill’s work assignments, Bill and Kate became avid world travelers, and visited more than 50 countries. He was a volunteer with the Friends of Smith Mountain Lake State Park for many years. Bill and Kate spent a week annually volunteering on the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad in Chama, NM. He also served as his neighborhood association president.
Bill was a devoted husband and he and Kate were happily married for 65 years. He was known for his intellect, prodigious memory, and for his deep knowledge in many fields. He had a strong work ethic, and was a generous and loyal friend. He loved family visits, and he and Kate hosted a family reunion for many years, and enjoyed many trips with their children and grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Kate. He is survived by his children, Jenny Kern Stern, Emily Kern (Mark Metz), and John Kern (Kim); grandchildren: Jacob Stern, Daniel Stern, David Stern, Joseph Metz (Kayla Chronister), Madeleine Metz, Katherine Metz, Rebecca Kern (Alex Suerte), Matthew Kern, and Elizabeth Kern; and loving nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to the caregivers from Home Instead who allowed Bill to stay in his home, which was so important to him.
Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Free Clinic of Central Virginia athttps://donatenow.networkforgood.org/freeclinicva, or to the charity of your choice.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.