Marolyn Claire Thornton Tarbell, 94, of Moneta, Virginia passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Thaddeus Lester Thornton and Edna Florence Field.
Marolyn was born on July 16, 1928, Newark, New Jersey. She attended Linden Hall School in Lititz, PA. She received her BS degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and her nurse’s training at Roosevelt Hospital in New York City. In later years, she earned her MA degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Marolyn was employed by various hospitals in New Jersey, Michigan, and Arizona. Her last 25 years of employment were with the Rockaway Borough New Jersey School System, as a school nurse.
Marolyn was a member of Trinity Ecumenical Parrish, a member of the Eastern Star (Starlight Chapter, No. 107), and a lifetime member of NJEA. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, cooking, board games, and cherished spending time with family.
Marolyn is survived by her daughters, Michelle Tarbell Ligon and Roxane Tarbell Biondo, and her husband Donald; Grandsons, Thaddeus Ligon, Don Robertson Ligon, Matthew Biondo, Gregory Biondo and his wife, Caroline McLaughlin; great-grandchildren, Colton Ligon and Amya Ligon; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Marolyn is predeceased by her husband Rupert Bertis Tarbell, Jr.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish with Pastor Philip Bouknight officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Ecumenical Parish general fund, Moneta, VA 24121, or Linden Hall School, 212 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford, Virginia is assisting the family.
