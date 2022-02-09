Alvin Lee Brinkley, Sr. of Bedford VA, owner of Brinkley’s Carpet passed away suddenly at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Saturday, January 29, 2022. He went to be with the Lord at the age of 69. He was predeceased by his parents, Marvin and Hilda Brinkley of Orange, VA; and his son, Alvin Lee Brinkley, Jr. of Franklin County. Alvin is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Brenda Brinkley. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, JoAnn Brinkley of Fairfield VA; and his siblings, Aleca Dewater of Orange, Clinton Brinkley of Orange, Ronnie Brinkley of Front Royal, Melinda Walge of Gordonsville, Karen Hawkins of Bealton, and Robin Coppa of Orange. Alvin will be remembered for singing and playing the guitar and his work as a Deacon in the church. Flowers may be sent to 665 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, Va. Funeral services will be conducted from Morgans Baptist Church 2 p.m. Saturday with Pastor David Turner officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. www.florafuneralservice.com
