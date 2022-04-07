It is with great sadness that the family of Harold Keith Lindsay, born November 20, 1952 went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Keith was born in Bath County and resided most of his life in Moneta, VA where he owned and operated Lindsay's Carpet. He was a joyful member of Eastlake Community Church. He was a loving companion, father, grandfather and friend, an avid hunter and gardener. He volunteered his time weekly at Agape in Moneta, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Franklin Lindsay and Lillie Virginia Rowe Bogan, a sister, Terry Lynn Campbell, two brothers, Raymond Warren and George Kenneth Lindsay.
He will be dearly missed by his life companion of thirteen years, Karin Ann Persinger; his son, Brian Keith & wife, Cathy; three grandchildren, Amanda Whitmore & husband, Steve, Cody Pritt and fiance, Morgan, Tristan Scott ; five great grandchildren, Blake Armstrong, Jase Whitmore, Mayzleigh, Remington and Finley Pritt; three brothers, Robert, Mike & David Lindsay; one sister, Helen Durett and many loving nieces and nephews including a special niece, Cresha Linsday as well as his "four legged kids", Bear, Dotz, Foxzie and Jazzie.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 PM on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Eastlake Community Church in Moneta and a service will follow at 2 PM with Pastor Troy Keaton and Mentor Pastor Bill Griggs officiating.
Mr. Lindsay will be taken to Central Advent Christian Church Cemetery, 3515 Longdale Furnace Road, Clifton Forge, VA 24422 on Saturday April 9, 2022, where the family will receive friends beginning at 1 PM and a graveside service will follow at 2 PM.
Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
