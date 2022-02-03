Barbara Louise Jones Warme

Barbara (Bunny) Louise Warme died on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Bunny was loved very much by her family and friends and admired for her generosity, empathy towards others less fortunate than she, and for her unparalleled organizational skills.
Born on May 1, 1934, and raised in Washington, D. C., she is the only child of Robert and Birdie Jones.
She graduated from Anacostia High School in southeast D. C. in January 1952. She also graduated from the Washington School for Secretaries in D. C.
She was a legal secretary in Washington, D. C. for 48 years – first in a sole practitioner’s office and then for 27 years at the firm of Steptoe & Johnson, from which she retired in September 2000. During her professional career she attained the status of Certified Professional Secretary by attending evening classes for eight months in order to take a six-part two-day test. She was one in the minority who passed all six parts on the first try: an accomplishment of which she was very proud.
In December 1953 she married Frank Vandegrift and they had one son, Steven Vandegrift. Bunny and Frank were divorced in 1979. In May of 1989 she married Thomas Warme. Upon both of their retirements in 2000 Bunny and Tom moved to a home they had built on Smith Mountain Lake. Tom died in that home on March 17, 2021 so they were blessed to have lived in their retirement home for over 20 years. Tom had two sons from a previous marriage – Daniel (who has a daughter Jessie and a son Conor), and David and his wife Rachel (who have a son Michael and two daughters, Sina and Sarah).
Bunny enjoyed reading, especially mystery books, doing crossword puzzles, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She and Tom were also Treasurers of their church, Trinity Ecumenical Parish, for three years and she volunteered for several years at the Discovery Shop at Smith Mountain Lake.
She is survived by her son, Steven, and his wife Beverly and their three daughters, Carly, Jenna and Mara, and her two step-sons, Daniel and David, and their families.
Instead of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent in memory of Bunny Warme to either the American Cancer Society, or to the Memorial Fund at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta, VA 24121. Her funeral will be Friday, Feb. 4 at 1pm at Trinity Ecumenical Parish.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, SML, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Deceased's funeral arrangements
Friday, February 4, 2022
1:00 pm
Trinity Ecumenical Parish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.