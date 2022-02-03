Barbara Louise Jones Warme

Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.