Karen J. Beldegreen, 71, of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 24, 2021, after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Karen wished to acknowledge Anne Ochs and the Maj Jongg group along with friends from bowling, traveling, and the William & Mary board. She also wanted to acknowledge the friendship and assistance of Jean Meador, Kate DeBruin, and Joan DeBruin and thank CBS colleagues and Joan Showalter, who were friends in service.
Memorial services will be private.
Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service – North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
