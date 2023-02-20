Barbara “Bobbie” Cox Loy, age 74 of Union Hall, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023. She was born September 3, 1948 in Reidsville, North Carolina to the late James and Doris French Cox. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Dedra Dianne Teague-Cady. Surviving are her husband, Arlie Loy, Jr.; cousin/sister, Anne Claire Warren (Gene); best friends, Carol Walls and Diane Miller. Bobbie loved Smith Mountain Lake, animals, flowers, and playing bingo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.
