Michele Arline Tarantino of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, joined heaven’s chorus of angels on March 31st, 2021, after courageously living with ALS for nearly two years. Michele, a career finance and healthcare professional was a loving and deeply caring wife, daughter, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was 59.
Michele was born in Queens, New York, and lived in Putnam County, NY, as a child. She lived in Fairfield County, Connecticut before relocating to Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, in 1997. For nearly twenty years, Michele was employed by Carilion Clinic from 1997 to 2006 and re-hired in 2007 when she was named Vice President of Corporate Contracting. While employed by Carilion in 2013, Michele was nominated Chair of Capstone Health Alliance Materials Management Advisory Council. Michele was a Director Consultant for MedAssets Aspen Healthcare Metrics and served healthcare clients across the country. In 2016 Michele was recruited by Renown Health in Reno Nevada and became Vice President of Supply Chain Services. Michele and her husband James relocated to Reno and resided there for nearly four years, returning to Virginia in February 2020.
Michele earned a BA from Kings College in New York and a Master’s Degree in Education, Health Promotion from Virginia Tech.
Michele is a member of Trinity Ecumenical Parish and sang in the church choir. As a member of The Smith Mountain Arts Council, Michele participated in numerous theatrical productions along with her husband. Michele’s hobbies included playing guitar, throwing pottery, gardening and cooking. Michele was known for her beautiful smile, a keen sense of humor, artistic talent and business acumen.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, James Tarantino of Moneta; her 11-year-old Golden Retriever Bella Collina, who was constantly by her side during her illness; parents Ray and Valerie Edwards of Hardy, VA; sister Leslie (Jack) Spira of Stewartsville, VA; brother Bryan Edwards of Roanoke, VA; 9 nieces and nephews and many loving cousins and their children.
Please consider making a contribution to help find a cure for ALS. Visit ALS.org to find out how you can help.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, SML, is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
