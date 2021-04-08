Lois LaVonne Carter (Vonnie) age 85 of Moneta, Virginia passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 29, 2021 surrounded by her husband of 64 years and her loving family.
Vonnie was an active member of Trinity Ecumenical Parish and was an avid bridge, Scrabble, Words with Friends player, quilter, and cultivator of gorgeous African violets. As of this year (2021) she has lived in
Franklin County for 25 years having moved from New Jersey. She graduated from Napoleon High School, Ohio along with her husband Bob (they began dating sophomore year of high school), where she was a cheerleader, multi-sport athlete, and in the National Honor Society. She graduated third in her class earning herself a full scholarship to nursing school at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Ohio. She dedicated her life to serving others as an RN working in Ohio, South Carolina, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. She will be missed for her humorous antics, strength of character, and her strong faith—not only by her family, but also by the many, many friends accrued throughout her lifetime.
She was born on May 10, 1935 a daughter of the late Laurel A. and Marjorie Beck Short. She is also preceded in death by one grandson, Justin Holderer.
She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Carter; her daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy Jo Finley (Rob), Teresa Holderer (Steve), Brenda Munger (Scott), and Robyn Johnson (Steve); thirteen grandchildren, Julie Faletti (Russell), Kent Finley (Leeanne), Dan Munger (Felicia), Rebecca Lassell (Dan), Janna McClanahan (Mac), Matt Munger (Julianne), Luke Finley (Sandy), Cory Munger (Kourtney), Ruth
Finley, Joanna Finley, Katie Johnson, Logan Johnson, and Ella Johnson; nine great-grandchildren, Noah, Kaylee, Alayna, Isaiah, Selah Finley, Aaron Faletti, Benjamín, Clara Lassell, and Mariella Finley; brother, Laurel J. Short; sister, Joyce Robarge.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may made to Trinity Ecumenical Parish online here
[https://www.eservicepayments.com/cgi-
bin/Vanco_ver3.vps?appver3=Fi1giPL8kwX_Oe1AO50jRsR21R05UDK3v9afRCGqdlShjXsUKRLlmI4vCU4rZZZ2EvVVAEjqawDomKT1pbouWUbRhol2nHm_Z0ykRvVJxA=&ver=3]
or by mailing to:
Trinity Ecumenical Parish
40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta, Virginia 24121.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount.
