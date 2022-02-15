Stephen Edward Chiminello, 71, of Huddleston, died Friday, February 4, 2022 in Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born in Quincy, MA on June 15, 1950, a son of the late Dr. Frank Joseph Chiminello and Rose Marie Ingeno Chiminello. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Middaugh Chiminello.
He is survived by his partner, Nancy White; his daughter, Heather Chiminello-Friel and her husband, William Friel; his grandson, Parker Friel; two brothers, Frank and Richard Chiminello; and two sisters, Joan Fitzgerald and Jean Peabody.
Steve loved life and was always looking out for others. He was an incredible father, grandfather, partner, teacher, and friend.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Dr. Moneta, VA 24121 with Vicar David Nelson officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the D-Day Memorial or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.