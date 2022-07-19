Dorothy Elizabeth Bancroft Chaney, 100, of Huddleston passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Elks Home. She was born on November 22, 1921. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zacariah Brown and Bessie Stoneburner Brown and husband, Norman G. Chaney, Sr. 

She is survived by her son, Norm Chaney and wife, Sandra; grandchildren, Jeffery Chaney, Cynthia Chaney, Kirk Chaney, and Todd Chaney and nine great-grandchildren. 

A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 22, 2022, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Davis officiating. 

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. 

 

Thursday, July 22, 2022 Graveside, Bethlehem United Methodist Church

 

