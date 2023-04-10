Gertrud Margot Erika Faber “Trudy”, 96, of Daleville, Virginia passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in her home at The Glebe. She was born in Berlin, Germany on June 18, 1926, to the late Erich Ernst August Jagode and Margarete Helene Kehler Jagode.
Trudy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Faber, of Smith Mountain Lake where they resided in their retirement years. Shortly after John’s death she became one of the first residents of The Glebe Retirement Community where she enjoyed living her final years surrounded by the beauty of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.
Trudy is survived by her two children Karin (Mike) Clothier of Roanoke and Erich (Meg) Faber of Smith Mountain Lake, four grandsons Scott Clothier, Jack Faber, Peter Faber, and Luke Faber, one great grandson, Jackson Faber, four stepchildren Marlene Pang, Donald (Jane) Faber, Dana (George) Kelly, Dorian Faber, and six step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.
Trudy studied at Berlin Business College in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1954. She had a long and rewarding career as a Realtor in New Jersey and later Virginia. She was known locally as the “Lady of Smith Mountain Lake” who swam in the lake daily from April through October.
Trudy was a world traveler who lived life to its fullest and loved nature, playing bridge, music, and most of all her family and friends. Heaven has gained another angel and when those of you who loved her must travel on, she will greet you with her warm smile and welcome you home.
A funeral service and celebration of her rich life will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Trinity Ecumenical Parish with The Rev. Dr. Philip A. Bouknight officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation two hours prior to the service from 1:00-3:00 P.M. After the funeral service there will be a private interment ceremony for family at Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. Flowers will be accepted for the funeral service or, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smith Mountain Arts Council. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
