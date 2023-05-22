James (Jim) Benedetti Sr., 91, of Smith Mountain Lake, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. He was predeceased by his great-grandson and namesake, James Joseph McVicker.
Jim was born in Clifton, NJ. He graduated from Clifton High School and attended NYU. He later served in the United States Army. After marrying his sweetheart, Eileen, he started his own drywall business. Realizing he had a knack for building things, he started building houses. Eventually, he became known for his beautiful developments of luxury homes, much in demand all over North Jersey.
He loved to hunt and fish. Those were the things he looked forward to in his down time. When it was time to retire, he and Eileen fell in love with Smith Mountain Lake, first building a home and then renovating one on a beautiful channel in “his corner of the lake.”
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; daughter, Phyllis Ann and her husband, Joseph; and son, James Jr. and his wife, LeeAnn. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nichole, Steven, and Alaina as well as six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society in honor of his great grandson, Graydon. www.chromosome18.org.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Oakeys.com.
Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service – Vinton Chapel, Vinton, VA (540) 982-2221.
