Kirby Edward Richardson of Moneta, VA, passed away on June 10, 2022. He had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Floyd County, VA to Edna and Lewis Richardson in 1941. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his devoted wife of almost 60 years, Sandra; children, Rusty Richardson (Kristine) and Melanie Carrico (Shane); and grandchildren, Kelly, Shannon, Lee, and Jesse.
Kirby graduated from Virginia Tech, with a degree in civil engineering. His calling in life was as “Grandpa,” and one of his biggest joys was traveling with his whole family.
A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
It is the family’s wish that any contributions be sent in Kirby’s memory to The National Park Foundation (nationalparks.org) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).
