Miriam "Sis" Garnett Stewart Swart, 84 of Huddleston and formerly of Herndon, Sterling and Hamilton, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born on Saturday, February 19, 1938 in Loudoun County, a daughter of the late Paul L. Stewart and Jessie Garnett Gill Stewart. She was also preceded in death by husband, James Hanson Swart, Jr. on September 23, 1996 as well as her brother, Paul L. Stewart, Jr.
Miriam was co-owner of Shoreline Realty, Inc. for over twenty years and did volunteer work at several hospitals before and after her retirement from the Department of Defense. She worked for thirty-nine years receiving many commendations and other awards for her outstanding superior service during various military conflicts. During Repatriation of the POWS from Vietnam, Desert Storm, Korean Conflict, etc. she was commended for working in personnel affairs during those times and the Emergence React Center.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Stewart Barnes; her sister-in-law, Donna Stewart; nieces & nephews, Charles J. Barnes, Jr., Kitty Tomkinson & children, Shannon, Jessica, John & wife, Yuran, and Dustin, Robin Sizemore Stewart and children, Jordan & husband, Josh & son, Miles, Emilee, J.T. and Paul (Tripp) Stewart III & wife, Chrysty and children, Jacob and Sara. She and her husband also raised five foster daughters, Donna, Allie, Rose, Vickie and Elaine. They were foster parents for over twenty years in three counties in Virginia before retiring in 1993 and moving permanently to Smith Mountain Lake.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider the Staunton Baptist Church, Saunders Volunteer Fire Department, the American Red Cross or the Huddleston Rescue Squad.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the graveside at the Swart/Barnes Cemetery on Twin Springs Farm on Tolers Ferry Road, Huddleston with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. There is no visitation.
Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
