Stephen Wayne Kendrick

On The Afternoon of June 30, 2022, Stephen Kendrick of Huddleston, Virginia, died at the age of 74.
Steve (Also known as Kendy Sr, DAD, and Pop Pop) was a graduate of Drewry Mason High School (1996), A Graduate of Virginia Tech (1970), and a Certified Public Accountant. He loved mowing and playing golf at Mariner’s Landing, going to Virginia Tech Football Games, working in His yard, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, dad, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Steve is survived by Georgianna Kendrick (His wife of 26 years), Janet Burnette (Sister), Lisa Marshall (Sister), Pat Gaddis (Sister), Stephen Kendrick II (Son), Courtney Swink (Daughter), David Gibson (Georgie’s son), 5 grandchildren (Olivia, Will, Mia, Pearle, and Jack), Danny Turner (His Best friend of 60+ years), and many other family and friends.
A celebration of Life will be scheduled for (an away) Virginia Tech Game in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation to the Michael J. Fox foundation speed a cure for Parkinsons.
Rest in Peace Steve/Dad/Pop Pop. You will be missed.
