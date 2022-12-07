Richard Reinholdt Jensen, 85 years old from Burnt Chimney, Virginia, passed on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Richard was born in Manhattan, NY and was raised in Astoria, Queens. One of three children from George and Kirsten Jensen from Copenhagen, Denmark. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Murphy Jensen. In his youth, Mr. Jensen was lead soprano for the St. John the Devine in NYC. He also attended Cooper Union in Manhattan, where he became an architectural draftsman. Mr. Jensen and his wife moved to the Franklin County area in the 1990’s from New Milford, CT, when they purchased and ran Blue Ridge Campground and Marina. He was one of the founding members of the Smith Mountain Chamber of Commerce and was also a member of The Harmoneers singing group of Smith Mountain Lake. He is survived in life by his sister, Nancy Gilbert; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Barbara Jensen; his three children, Christine Jensen Adams, Kenneth (Patricia) Jensen and Kirsten (Anthony) Jensen McGoldrick; grandchildren, Rachelle Adams, Tomas Adams, Sara Adams, Michael Hamby, Julia Hamby, Kaitlyn (Justin) Mason, Thomas McGoldrick and Thyra Rose McGoldrick. The family would also like to recognize Diane Lawson, longtime friend and companion to Richard, and thank her for her friendship, love and devotion to him and his family. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service in Rocky Mount, VA. Catholic Burial Mass will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, 11:00 am at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta, VA. Burial will take place immediately after in the church cemetery. The family will receive guests at Morrow Hall after interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation (https://t2t.org/donate/) or the EOD Warrior Foundation (https://eodwarriorfoundation.org/). Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.
Most Popular
Articles
- House fire occurs in Moneta
- Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley set for February performance
- SML boat society has Snoop Tour
- Numerous fire departments battle Huddleston fire
- High-profile leaders speak at SML
- Toy drive benefits Bedford County Department of Social Services
- Honor roll for first 9 weeks of 2022-23
- A ‘Decluttering and Downsizing’ presentation set
- SML Good Neighbors hosts Cornerstone celebration
- Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts collected
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.