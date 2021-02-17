Josephas Benjamin Hankey, Jr., 87, of Moneta passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his residence. He was born in in Ernest, PA on March 19, 1933. He is the son of Josephas Benjamin Hankey, Sr., and Violet Viola Mosley Hankey. In addition to his parents Joe was preceded in death by his son, Barry Edward Hankey and one brother, Richard Hankey.
Joe graduated from Ford City High School in 1952. He Served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the Army he went to work for the United States Federal Govt for 33 years. He also enjoyed sports especially bowling and was very proud of his trophy awarded for a perfect score of 300. He married the love of his life Donna Jean Kunkle on July 2, 1955 and was blessed with four sons.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Josephas B. Hankey Jr. please consider the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, P.O. Box 77 Bedford, VA 24523.
Joe was survived by his wife, Donna Kunkle Hankey; three sons, Philip Hankey and wife, Trish of Moneta, VA, Jeffrey Hankey and his wife, Deborah of Stafford, VA and Benjamin Jon Hankey of Ford City, PA; ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake is assisting the family.
