Evelyn Jean Lichty, 91, of Huddleston, Virginia, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died Thursday, January 20th, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 25th, 1930, in New York City, New York, a daughter of the late Kathryn Blanchard.
Jean’s career with the Defense Department spanned more than 50 years. She traveled internationally, mentored younger agency staffers and received many prestigious awards that recognized her superior performance.
• The citation of directorate of science and technology medal from the CIA.
• The Operation Joint Endeavor - Balkans service medallion presented by CIA director George Tenant.
• She received the Cryptologic service award, for 40 years of loyal and faithful service to the NSA.
• Exceptional dedication to the office of special projects.
• She also received a citation from the NSA and CIA in recognition of exceptional superior performances on joint clandestine collection operations.
• Finally, she was given the Excellence Award for exemplary analytic work for dedication and support of the mission from GCI
Jean’s other interests include playing her grand piano with her late husband Ed, accompanying her on the marimba every day. Jean started playing the piano at five years of age. She also played piano at the Staunton Baptist Church prayer meeting every Wednesday night. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar H Lichty, Jr; her mother Elizabeth Kellogg Stevenson; brother-in-law, Jacob Lichty and his wife, Kay; sister-in-law, Dolly Souders and husband Richard. Surviving are her daughters, Pam Floyd and her husband Phil, and Judy Hess and her husband Jim; grandchildren, Christina Hogan, Sean Floyd and his wife Denise, Tricia Floyd, Andrew Floyd, Megan Drew and her husband Sam, Zach Hess and his wife Olivia, Jason Hess; and great grandchildren, Addison Jean Hogan, Eva Marie Floyd, Rhett Parker Floyd, and Owen Levi Drew.
The family would like to give special thanks to Heavenly Hands, the team at Gentle Shepherd Hospice, and a special thank you to Marsea Waller.
For those wishing to make memorial donations, please consider the Salvation Army, 724 Dale Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24013.
Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home and cremation service of Bedford, Virginia. Funeral Service led by Pastor John Reale.
