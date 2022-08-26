Dorothy Inez Whann Sochor, 91, born on January 16, 1931, was surrounded by her family at her home when she passed into glory on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Phyllis Cassidy (Dell) and Ruth Kuna; two half-sisters; and two half-brothers. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Thomas Melvin Sochor; son, Dan Sochor (Ruthie); daughter, Cindy Loyd (George); son, Nathan Sochor (SueAnn); and son, Eric Sochor (Theresa). She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Rachel and Jacob Carrick - granddaughter and grandson-in-law, for their 24/7 sacrificial service and care for their grandmother over many months. We also wish to express our sincere gratitude to her two Carilion hospice nurses, Helen and Julianne, for their help and care over the last four months. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Trinity Reformed Baptist Church in Boones Mill, VA. Family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. with service following at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park on Grassy Hill Road in Boones Mill, VA. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.
