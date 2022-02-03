June Jordan Kingan, 89, of Moneta, VA passed away on January 26, 2022. She was born in New York City December on 9, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Walter F. Jordan and Ina Fraser Jordan.
June was a force of nature. She managed to put herself through school and work a full-time job as a single mother. Even after she got married, she continued to pursue her dream career despite living in an era where being a wife and mother was all that was expected of her. Nursing was her calling and she went for it with the dedication, efficiency, and no-nonsense affection that we all knew and loved about her. You would think that after years spent in a caring profession, she would have wanted to take things easy in her retirement, but instead June threw herself into protecting the most vulnerable among us through her work as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children in the area. Seeing the ways humanity can fail each other during her work at the VA and at CASA could have easily hardened anybody’s heart, but somehow June’s capacity for kindness only increased.
We’ve been thinking a great deal about love and love languages these days. The most well-known being touch, words, gifts, acts of service, and time. However, we think for June it was paying attention. She could meet somebody once and learn and remember almost everything about them. We are sure everybody in the family has a story about her learning about a favorite thing of theirs or a friend of theirs and keeping it in stock in the house forever more. More than her uncanny attention to detail is the attention she paid to us, who we were and what we felt.
A grandchild remembers once visiting her down in Florida shortly after June had a health scare. The grandchild had just gone through a breakup, but hadn’t really given themselves space to admit that they were sad. Somehow, without saying a word, June just knew that the grandchild needed her even more than she needed the grandchild. That weekend they went on little adventures and sat up late drinking wine while June told stories about her life. That gentle space she provided, and the stories she told about how life doesn’t always work out as planned, but doesn’t mean it’s going wrong, were exactly what the child needed to start the process of moving on. That is just one of a thousand stories of June being able to read people and understand what they needed before they even knew it themselves. Her simple act of paying attention was so much more than just curiosity. She saw the humanity in everyone she met and considered them worth learning about and understanding. June Jordan Kingan was one of a kind and we are lonely without her.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in June’s memory may be made to the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center at 300 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 were June volunteered as a advocate for many years for abused and neglected children.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Bedford is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.