Nancy Jean (Sweeny) Marshall passed away at Innova Loudoun Hospital of Ashburn, VA on June 20, 2023.Nancy was born January 25, 1936, and, at 87 years old, was the cherished matriarch of the Marshall clan.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Charles H. (Charlie) Marshall; her sister, Isabelle Schuessler; her siblings-in-law – Judy Rogers, Jacqueline Zacke (Philip), and Ted Marshall (Marcy); her children Sandy Boone (Tim), Robin Lambert (Dennis), Chip Marshall (Carolyn); 9 Grandchildren – Marshall, Russell, Elena, Paul, Rob, Kelly, Rory, Jack, Alice; 7 Great-Grandchildren – Ayla, Charlie, Adeline, Brooks, Matthew, Ryder, Austin; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy attended Madison College before transferring to the University of Maryland. At Maryland, Nancy met Charlie and the couple began their life together… a life that was filled with love and laughter. Her favorite interests were creative writing and many art forms (fashion, artwork, home design and decorating, and newsletters). She was a strong advocate for youth organizations, church organizations, PTAs and education. She, her husband and son owned and operated a retail cut and choose Christmas tree farm in northern Baltimore County, Maryland, where they lived for 36 years.
Nancy and Charlie retired to Smith Mountain Lake later in life and developed a genuine love for the lake and the Franklin County VA area. They maintained a residence at Smith Mountain Lake until 2021 and loved Trinity Ecumenical Parish through which they served several charities.
A Celebration of Life Service and Reception will be held at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Moneta, Va on July 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at the Parish’s memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Trinity Ecumenical Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.