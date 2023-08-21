Robert Eugene (Bob) Clinage, 88, of Moneta, Virginia passed away on July 18, 2023. He was the son of Russell and Mildred Smail Clinage of Massillon, Ohio.
Bob was born on April 19, 1935, in Knox Township, Holmes County, Ohio. He graduated from Washington High School in Massillon in 1953, where he played varsity football for three seasons. During his career from 1950-1952, he was an undersized, yet tough and quick, pulling guard for a team that went 29-1 during those seasons and earned three consecutive state championships and two national championships.
Bob then went on to continue his education at Anderson College in Anderson, Indiana, where he received his B.S. degree in accounting in 1958. Following graduation, he married his wife of 65 years, Novalyn Morrison, on July 4, 1958, and shortly thereafter relocated to Houston, Texas to start his distinguished 32-year career at Shell Oil Company.
Bob and Novalyn discovered Smith Mountain Lake in 1983 and became property owners at Bernard’s Landing that same year. Later they became full-time residents of Bernard’s upon Bob’s retirement from Shell in 1993.
Bob was a cancer survivor, a devoted follower of Massillon Tiger football and The Ohio State University Buckeye sports, and a lover of Smith Mountain Lake, where he served on the board of the Bernard’s Landing homeowners’ associations for many years. In the old days, Bob was also known to put on a pretty good 4th of July fireworks show for his neighbors from the peninsula.
Bob is survived by his wife, Novalyn, their three sons, Robert II (Debra), Richard and Russell (Gina), their five adult grandchildren, Robert III (Casey), Corbin (Tiffany), Kaitlyn (Moses), Hollynd and Russell II, and their six great-grandchildren, who affectionately refer to him as “DadDad” and remember his Santa-like laugh.
A private family event to scatter his ashes will be planned at a later date. If you would like to honor Bob, contributions may be made to either the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society in his name.
Tharp Funeral Home, Smith Mountain Lake, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
