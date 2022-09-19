Fred Canova, beloved husband of Constance Shepherd Canova for 69 years, has passed from this world to the next on July 5 this year. He had been cared for by his wife and the nurses at Coble Creek, Twin Lakes, in Burlington, NC. He was 89 years old, born on July 31, 1932 in Allentown, PA to Morris Canova and Rosa Forgnone Canova.
Fred graduated from Lehigh University with a Mechanical Engineering degree as well as a Masters degree in Business Management. He also had an Aeronautical Engineering degree from RPI.
Fred was a Paul Harris Fellow and Emeritus member of the Bedford Rotary Club. He was a Vice President of Dresser-Rand, Steam Turbine Company in Wellsville, NY.
Fred was a member of Trinity Ecumenical Church at Smith Mountain Lake where he was an Elder and served on the Finance board for over 20 years. Most recently he was a member of Elon Community Church, UCC.
Besides his wife, Connie, he leaves behind his loving children and grandchildren. Jane E. Canova, Madrid, Spain; Craig J Canova (Sandra), Nikiski, AK;
Frederick M Canova (Denise), Delray Beach, FL;
Thomas E Canova (Rebecca), Durham, NC.
Grandchildren, Joshua Canova Ramharter (Becky),
Andrea Zarza-Canova, Rosana Zarza-Canova, Benjamin F. Canova, Scarlet Pepper Canova and Alexander M Canova.
The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 24 at 2:00pm at Trinity Ecumenical.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Trinity Ecumenical Parish Music Fund, 50 Lakemount Drive, Moneta, VA 24121
