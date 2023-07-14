Barbara Campbell Brandt, 81 of Huddleston, VA passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at her residence. She was born on Tuesday, August 19, 1941 in Richmond, IN, a daughter of the late Donald Eugene Campbell and Irene Boyer Campbell.
Barbara was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #4344 and the Smith Mountain Lake Moose Lodge #2346.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert R. Brandt; her daughter, Karen Rink (Leighland); her son, Lawrence Brandt (Jennifer) as well as her grandchildren, Kaitlin, Matthew, Kyle & Emma.
The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 PM on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
