Mona Purdy Haley, age 82, of Huddleston, Virginia passed away on Thursday, April 13th in her home, with her granddaughter and son by her side. Mona was born May 31, 1940 to Virginia and John Purdy of Bassett, Virginia.
Mona exhibited an unparalleled vibrancy for life. Elegant, kind, generous, and loving – she was a ray of sunshine to everyone who knew her.
Mona was a homemaker, who deeply cared for her family. She enjoyed the simple things in life and had an extensive list of hobbies, including: cooking, knitting, tennis, and golf – all at which she excelled. A pillar in Mona’s life was her Jazzercise class at Smith Mountain Lake.
She is survived by her son, J. Greg (Sheila) Haley of Bassett, Virginia; her granddaughter, Leigh Ann Haley of Tetonia, Idaho; and her two great "granddogs", Waylon and Scrappy, who she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, C. Wayne Haley; and her son, Andrew W. Haley.
Services will be for the family, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
