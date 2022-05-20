David Drew Seal, age 60, of Moneta passed away peacefully following a short illness on May 9, 2022 holding the hand of his loving wife Sharon. Born on June 7,1961, he was the son of the late Robert Rhodes Seal and Gertrude Kettlewell Seal. David and his brother Bob were born and raised in Winchester, Virginia. David, who was commonly known as “Davey”, graduated from James Wood High in Winchester in 1979 and from Virginia Tech in 1984. He became a lifelong avid Hokies football fan. After graduation he was highly respected as a contractor and created beautiful work. His kind heart lead him to bringing his talents home to his community where he was known for being the perfect phone call when something should need his attention.In the 1990’s, David’s life brought him to Smith Mountain Lake where he resided with Spike and Kathy Franceschini. He quickly became part of the family and always referred to them as “mom and dad”. David was introduced to Spike’s cousin Sharon who David quickly realized would be the love of his life. Their family circle was complete when David and Sharon planted their roots right next door. Their lakeside home is famous among Hokie fans because its large shrubbery VT on the shore bank is easily visible from the water. His lake family grew with a large group of friends from all walks of life who he commonly referred to as brothers, sisters, or his kids. Davey will be remembered for his zest for life. His passion for fishing shined bright as he was seldom found without a rod in his hand or a colorful story being told of his escapades. His tall tales (and some true stories) go beyond fish and include a mule, a horse, several cats, and a bunch of squirrels. Davey also loved spending his time making his home beautiful and gardening. He was the epicenter of friendly banter sessions, donned a mischievous grin, and was the truest of friend. His laugh and kind heart will be remembered by all.Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved Sharon and family; his brother Bob Seal, his wife Patty, and their daughters Maggie, Hayley, and Abby; his fishing buddies; his lake family and many friends.The family will be celebrating David’s life with a private family service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you have a cold drink, cast a line and tell your favorite Davey story. Keep his memories as vibrant as his life was. He’s not just anywhere, he’s gone fishing.“Above and beyond all things, we must produce.” –David Seal
