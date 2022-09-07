Mary Louise Albright Matrangola, 67, of Moneta, Virginia passed away on August 29, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Granger, Jr. and Marie Kitchner. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Bryant Reid
Mary was born on September 15, 1954, in Baltimore, Maryland. She retired from the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, Maryland after 30 years. She then moved to Smith Mountain Lake to spend her final years with her family, while living at the lake Mary became a member of Eastlake Community Church. Mary loved sewing, music, going to flea markets, boating, and overall county life. She also enjoyed retail therapy, camping, and reading. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her husband, Michael Matrangola, Sr; children, William Reid; stepchildren, Michael Matrangola, Jr. and Christina Matrangola, grandchildren, Peyton Massie, Kylie, and Shae-Lyn Matrangola; sister, Margaret Granger, brother Thomas Granger, III, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 am at East Lake Community Church with Pastor Troy Keaton officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visitwww.tharpfuneralhome.com
