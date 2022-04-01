Audrey Christenson Johnson, born January 7, 1930, was peacefully carried from this life to her eternal home in heaven on February 26, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease Dementia. She retained her sense of humor throughout her entire illness.
Audrey is survived by her four daughters -- Maureen Wolfgram (Ron), Dawn Laskowski (Bill), Melanie Benhoff (Dennis) and Holly Johnson; three grandchildren -- Kali Wolfgram (Jake), Dylan Laskowski (Gentry), and Sam Laskowski (Jessica), a great grandson (Warren Laskowski), and a niece Lynn Alpiche (Brad). The family also wants to remember all the much-loved cousins in the extended Thompson and Olson families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eunice and Clifford Christenson, her husband James Johnson, her treasured friend Mervin Derrick, her sister Mary Ann Nordby, and her brother Lawrence Christenson.
Audrey grew up in rural southern Minnesota during the Great Depression and World War II, both of which taught her the importance of family, hard work, and most importantly faith in God to get her through the difficult times in her life. Audrey worked as a bookkeeper, until she retired. Audrey had a lifelong love of animals, and her daughters remember with great fondness the many rabbits, cats, dogs, and horses that were part of their family experience. Audrey also loved to garden. She made sure her daughters learned how to tend their own vegetable gardens, and she had a great passion for sharing her special iris and hosta collections. She was also a fierce competitor at card games – but her favorite game of all was called RummiKub — which she would play every day if she possibly could. She was tough to beat at this game!
Audrey was finally able to escape the brutal Minnesota winters when she moved down to Virginia to live with her daughter Melanie and son-in-law Dennis Benhoff. The family wants to especially thank Dennis for the endless love and kindness he showered on Audrey over all the years she stayed with them.
The family would like to thank Dr Tiffany A. Powell, Moneta VA, along with Amedisys Hospice, Roanoke VA, and their dedicated staff (especially Jeannetta Bailey and Stephanie Tucker) for their compassionate and loving care of Audrey. The family would also like to express our heartfelt appreciation to her wonderful care-giver during the last few months of her illness, Phyllis Caldwell, Rocky Mount, VA. And to the many loving friends and neighbors who checked in on Audrey during her long illness, we will always be so thankful for your thoughts and prayers.
The family will hold a memorial service to celebrate Audrey’s life with local family and friends on Saturday, 19 March, at 2pm at the Union Hall Campus of Franklin Heights Church (527 Dillards Hill Road, Union Hall, VA); a reception will immediately follow the memorial service. The family will arrange a memorial service for Audrey with friends and family in Minnesota at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in honor of Audrey may be made to Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary (www.rikkisrefuge.org), PO Box 1357, Orange VA 22960. Audrey always wanted to visit this incredible facility, but time slipped by before she could make it.
